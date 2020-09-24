Starbucks closed after Parkhurst employee tests positive for COVID-19

For the past week, the Starbucks in the Student Union has been closed, leaving many students wondering why.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 case among one of the Parkhurst employees working in the Starbucks, the store temporarily closed to allow the employees to quarantine for the appropriate amount of time and for the store to be cleaned thoroughly prior to re-opening,” said Gabriel Welsch, vice president of marketing and communications.

Student and Starbucks employee, Madeline Bonner, stated that Starbucks employees are not subject to any regular COVID-19 testing or random testing, and that even after the positive case was reported, she did not have to get tested.

Bonner stated that she did not come up in the contact tracing efforts and therefore did not have to get tested.