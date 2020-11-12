White supremacist, fascist group holds rally Downtown

As joyous celebrations for Joe Biden’s presidential win erupted into song and dance throughout the South Side and Squirrel Hill on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 7 — the fascist, white supremacist group Patriot Front marched to the steps of the City-County Building Downtown.

The demonstration was seen before it was heard, as big plumes of red and blue smoke billowed high above Grant St. The rally itself was flashy and quick, all taking place in less than 15 minutes.

1:49 p.m.: Patriot Front reached the foot of the City-County Building.

1:51 p.m.: Multiple red and blue smoke bombs were lit

1:52 p.m.: The speech began.

1:56 p.m.: They marched down Grant St. turned on Ross Street to a parking lot, packed up their gear and belongings into a Uhaul truck.

2:01 p.m. : The members loaded into vans and left the city.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) defines Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group which is “an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism.”

Patriot Front formed from a splinter of Vanguard America after its collapse in 2017 following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA which resulted in the killing of Heather Heyer and injuring many others.

According to SPLC, “when PF orchestrates protests or public appearances, they are typically tightly choreographed and scripted to maximize propaganda value. Virtually all its activities are undertaken with propaganda in mind.”

Saturday’s demonstration followed that formula exactly.

This fascist rally was a “blink- and-you’ll-miss-it” affair. It was witnessed by people in roughly 50 vehicles and 20 passersby. It all took place so quickly, no other media was present. And by the time reporters from TV stations pulled up, Patriot Front was long gone — the only thing left were burned-out smoke bomb cartridges