Donate with Delta Sigma Pi

by Isabella Abbott | staff writer

March 31, 2022

America’s foremost co-ed national business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi Theta Rho, has partnered with Heroes For The Homeless for a month-long donation drive at the university. 

HFTH, an all-volunteer outreach, supplies items vital to the mental health and survival of the homeless, who need help now more than ever. The drive will provide the homeless community with many practical and survival items that tend to go overlooked. 

Vice President of Community Service for Delta Sigma Pi, Hilarie Walsh, says the collection is going well so far, and she’s hoping for more participation in the final days of the drive. 

“There’s still a few more days left of collections so let’s get as many donations as possible,” Walsh said. 

Students can donate items like crackers, granola bars, water bottles, socks, batteries and peanut butter, which are typically items not collected by other charities and nonprofits but are vital to our homeless population’s survival. 

Throughout the month of March until April 5th, HFTH will be collecting these items, which will later be packaged and distributed to the homeless population of greater Pittsburgh. 

Students can find donation boxes throughout campus on the second floor of the Student Union by Starbucks and at the entrance of living-learning centers Vickroy, St. Ann’s, Brottier, Des Places and Assumption. 

If students are unable to donate practical food or survival items, they can visit the Delta Sigma Pi or the Heroes For The Homeless Instagram pages and use the QR code provided to make monetary donations, which will be used to purchase the items needed. 

There is also a link to the Gofundme on each flier posted around campus for students’ convenience. 

“We haven’t gotten as much participation from the campus as we were hoping, but we’re still very appreciative of those who have donated,” Walsh said.

