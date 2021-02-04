Dukes christen new Fieldhouse with home victory

Duquesne waited a long time for this day to come. Of course, construction began on the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse — Duquesne University’s gleaming new arena — in March 2019. The school’s basketball and volleyball teams went without a home venue for the entirety of the 2019- 20 school year, hosting “home” games at nearby locales including PPG Paints Arena, Robert Morris University, La Roche University and various area high schools. After all, the Cooper Fieldhouse — located on the site of the old A.J. Palumbo Center — was originally slated to open in time for the teams’ prospective 2020-21 seasons. One year away from campus in exchange for a revitalized gym seemed like a fair trade for all parties involved.

The Fieldhouse’s construction coincided with a major retooling of Duquesne’s athletic brand, complete with a new typeface, logo and color scheme (welcome to the club, electric blue). Excitement was mounting on the Bluff as it related to university athletics. Enter: Global pandemic. COVID-19’s proliferation in March 2020 halted everything at once, sending college students across the country home. The plug was pulled on collegiate athletics, cancelling March Madness and stopping spring sports just as they began. Arena construction, naturally, was put on hold. The building’s assembly resumed in May following a nearly two-month-long hiatus, but even then, the construction team faced “logistical challenges” once it returned to work.

For the longest time, the Fieldhouse appeared to be seemingly half-done, leaving the project — and, by extension, the school’s teams — in limbo. Accordingly, the men’s and women’s basketball teams would eventually embark on their second-straight seasons as nomads, opting for neutral-sites or road games when not hosting makeshift “home” contests. The women’s volleyball team, which typically competes during the fall, bided time in preparation for its season that will begin next week (the Atlantic 10 moved some fall sports, including volleyball, to spring). Sheesh, talk about good timing. The Fieldhouse — named after 1950 Duquesne graduate Chuck Cooper, who was both the first Black man to play in a college basketball game south of the Mason-