Virtual Greek Life recruitment takes campus by storm

With over 30 active sororities and fraternities on campus, and over half of the student population involved in one or more of them, Greek Life is an influential aspect of the student experience at Duquesne — even with COVID-19 still dominating American lives.

The Office of Greek Life had its hands full thus far planning out spring recruitment following COVID-19 protocols, as the university put new policies in place to ensure a safe process for all organizations — social and professional.

“In November 2020, a new policy was implemented at the university that transitioned all student programs to a virtual format,” said Rebecca Jamrozik Mickler, Director of Greek Life, Honor Societies and Professional Organizations. “As part of that policy to ensure everybody’s safety, we are keeping our recruitment efforts virtual for the time being. To me, the most important thing is to keep the integrity of the current hyflex academic format intact, and if that means recruitment events are virtual, then that’s what we will continue to do.”

Within the Office of Greek Life are the four Greek Councils and their member organizations, including the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), the Interfraternity Council (IFC), the Professional Fraternity Council (PFC) and the Panhellenic Council. These councils work hand in hand with the Office of Greek Life to continue fairness, successes and safety during the pandemic-style recruitment.