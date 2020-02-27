Duquesne mourns loss of a student

02/27/2020

Ollie Gratzinger | editor-in-chief

A Duquesne University student enrolled in the physician’s assistant program died unexpectedly Wednesday.

Anthony Bove, 22, of Hopewell Twp., died on Ash Wednesday following surgery at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, according to an online obituary posted by Tatalovich Funeral Home in Aliquippa.

He was a fourth year student in the physician’s assistant program, and was set to graduate from Duquesne on May 8 with a bachelor of science in health sciences degree and a master of physician assistant studies degree, according to the obituary.

Bove studied abroad at Duquesne’s Rome campus in fall 2017, and was “a well-liked person,” according to an emailed statement sent to students, faculty and staff by Vice President for Student Life Douglas K. Frizzell early Wednesday afternoon.

“I join President Gormley and the entire Duquesne University community in extending our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him, during this difficult time,” Frizzell said in the email. “Anthony and his loved ones will be in our prayers.”

Frizzell also explained that a variety of services are available to those on campus. Counselors are available at the Wellbeing Center in 636 Fisher Hall for anyone who needs support, and the Spiritan community of clergy, along with Campus Ministry staff, “are available for conversation or prayer.”

Senior marketing major Julia Badgley traveled to Italy with Bove as part of the university’s study abroad program, and said that everyone who knew him is “absolutely heartbroken.”

“Anthony was one of the nicest, funniest, most outgoing people that I’ve ever met. He positively impacted everyone he met — he had a way of making everyone feel comfortable,” Badgley said. “Anthony was one of my favorite people that I’ve met at Duquesne, and he’ll be missed by everyone he met.”

The obituary described Bove as an avid tennis player and competitive swimmer who loved to travel, and said that his “last act in life was that he donated his organs so others may live.”

Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., located at 2205 McMinn St. in Aliquippa. Family and friends will meet at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2270 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, on Saturday, Feb. 29. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to McGuire Memorial, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, Pa. 15066, which was “near and dear” to Bove.

Information regarding a campus memorial at Duquesne will be forthcoming.