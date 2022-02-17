History of random acts of kindness

by Emma Polen | features editor

Feb. 17, 2022

Some will tell you Random Acts of Kindness Day started in New Zealand, while others will say Denver, Colo. in 1995 by the nonprofit organization, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation. 

Another, even earlier account of the phrase is recorded to be through a quote written on a placemat by Anne Herbert in 1982. In response to the well-known quote about “random acts of violence and senseless acts of cruelty,” Herbert wrote, “Practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty,” according to information from daysoftheweek.com 

Herbert later published a novel by the same name, “Random Acts of Kindness.”

No matter where it started, Random Acts of Kindness Day is nationally recognized as a day of acknowledging the power of small acts of selfless service.

The Random Act of Kindness Foundation encourages a number of activities to spread happiness throughout Random Act of Kindness Week. All activity ideas can be found on the Random Act of Kindness Foundation’s official website. 

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Random Act of Kindness Foundation suggests texting the number 303-529-2494 “to receive a daily dose of self care from RAK’s vice president,” the website said. 

The origin of random acts of kindness remains ambiguous, but every year, those small actions you do for others take on a heightened meaning. 

Whether it’s something small done for a friend, a neighbor or a stranger, kindness will continue to remind everyone of their connection with one another.

