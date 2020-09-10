NAACP: Black Lives Matter is not a trend

Colleen Hammond | News Editor

In an attempt to bridge the racial divide from a social distance, Duquesne’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held an open discussion on the Black Lives Matter Movement in person and over Zoom Wednesday evening.

The two-hour discussion, which was open to students and faculty of all races, attempted to create a safe space for a cross-section of campus to discuss the recent social change surrounding the Black Lives Mat- ter movement and its effects on Duquesne’s Black community.

Since the death of George Floyd in late May, protests have erupted across the country — and social media– demanding racial justice in all aspects of American life.

The NAACP leaders began the group discussion by posing the question to the group “Is Black Lives Matter a trend?”

Over the summer, social media trends, such as posting a solid black tile or using the hashtag “BLM” soared in popularity, but many in the group found this deeply ineffective and even angering.

“Your heart’s in the right place, but it’s not enough,” said Makeem White, a supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement and mem- ber of the NAACP.

White and his peers expressed their concern that these posts and social media crazes turn this civil and political movement into a fleeting trend.

“I feel like for a lot of people, it’s just performative,” said Angel Williamson-Wheat, a member of the NAACP.

As an organization that is look- ing to impact social change on cam- pus, several members reiterated the importance of engaging in civic discourse and activism outside of social media.

“If you’re doing it in private, more power to you,” said Roman Ramsey, a member of the Black Student Union and the NAACP. For Ramsey and his peers, the best way to exercise true allyship is through persistent self-education and avid reading.