Registered sex offender harasses students

During the second week of classes, registered sex offender Jonathan Caito caused a disruption among Duquesne students as he approached multiple female students near an off-campus residence

Caito had been staked out near the City View Apartments along Washington Pl. when he encountered students. He targeted multiple people and asked them for personal information, as well as following them up and down this street.

Caito has never worked, studied or taught at Duquesne.

Duquesne senior and City View resident Heather Umbel had a run-in with Caito on Sunday, Aug. 30 as she was leaving the building. She encountered him near PPG Paints Arena around 1:30 p.m. on her way to meet a friend near Duquesne’s campus.

Umbel detailed the exact situation before Caito approached her.

“He was talking to a couple walking up the hill and then seemed to notice me walking and left them,” Umbel said.

She explained that he was asking seemingly normal questions and making small talk, such as asking for the time. Despite not knowing Umbel, Caito continued to follow her the entire way down the hill.

Umbel noted that he “kept his distance” but also felt that “there was really no escape” while Caito was walking in her general vicinity. He then went on to insist that Umbel take his email address and asked her if she had been on any dates recently.

Caito also mentioned how he wanted to get coffee with her even though he had just approached her on the street, and the two did not know each other.

Umbel noted that he went on to say, “I do not like coffee but I’ll get coffee with you, and don’t worry, I am not going to touch you.” Umbel was then able to leave.