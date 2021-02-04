Remembering Lucas Traverse

Kevin Hastings’ world completely transformed on Saturday with a single phone call. After not hearing from his childhood friend for several hours, he became concerned. Hours later, he received a call confirming the worst case scenario: Lucas Traverse had died.

At around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Duquesne sophomore was struck and killed by a train on the South Side near Fourth St. and Color Park, according to the Pittsburgh Office of Public Safety. the Pittsburgh City Police are investigating his death and have not provided any more information as to the reason for his death.

Traverse, a student in the Palumbo- Donahue School of Business, had a years-long passion for the stock market and trading, according to Hastings a student at Kutztown University. The two spent many afternoons watching the market and discussing potential profitable stocks, Hastings said.

“He was a great guy,” he said. “He always tried to make the best out of a situation.”