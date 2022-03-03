Staff Editorial: Speaking up about the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

March 3, 2022 The Duquesne Duke Opinions Comments Off on Staff Editorial: Speaking up about the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

by the editorial staff

March 3, 2022

Rapidly developing in Florida’s public education system, the media-coined “Don’t Say Gay” bill prohibits discussion of the LGBTQ+ community and gender identity from grades K-3. 

From a young age, children are pushed through a conventional, heteronormative precedent set by older generations, not giving them a chance to express themselves. By censoring the conversation within the classroom setting, children will be restricted from a safe environment to discuss their identity and viewpoints.

According to the Racial and Sexual Discrimination Bill, passed by the Florida House of Representatives, prohibits public institutions from providing “mandatory training” for culturally-responsive pedagogy, and would take effect July 1. Meaning — if a school does not find it necessary to incorporate diversity in the classroom, they don’t have to. 

Similarly, the Individual Freedom Bill would allow curriculum to be curated and monitored by employees and parents. If a parent thinks a lesson plan does not meet their censorship standard, then they can testify to administration or even the U.S. Department of Education. This can be done beyond primary education if a parent deems a lesson not age or developmentally appropriate for their child. 

This bill would give parents — most of whom do not have degrees in education — the decision to backpedal public school curriculum into a narrowed worldview. 

Already, the bill had to be changed due to harmful rhetoric toward LGBTQ+ youth. The bill has since been edited to include the proper terminology, though it goes to show the lack of understanding for the youth of today to instead cater to “parent’s rights.” 

In a child’s most vulnerable and formative years in cognitive development, this bill keeps students from the validation they need to grow. By denormalizing conversations of identity, students may grow to become naive to the realities around them or make students feel as though they cannot confront educators about wants and needs outside of the classroom. 

This is especially damaging to students who may have two moms or two dads, a nonbinary sibling or perhaps are figuring out their own preference. If students are made to feel that they or their loved ones are an inadequate fit to the system, it may lead to mental health issues down the road. These young individuals may not have a safe space in school or at home. 

According to a survey done by the Human Rights Campaign, 12,000 students ages 13-17 across the U.S. identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. In a study done by Global Human Rights, 83% of LGBTQ+ youth said they feel they have to hide their sexual orientation. If this is the case for older students who have a better grasp on their identity, what does this say for younger students who aren’t given the opportunity to find out who they are? 

Children deserve to feel represented and heard in the classroom setting — especially if they don’t have that environment at home. If we keep censoring meaningful conversation in the classroom, future generations will have trouble finding themselves in a system that won’t let them.

Related Articles

News

Battle over housing delays Civic Arena lot overhaul

March 20, 2014 The Duquesne Duke News Comments Off on Battle over housing delays Civic Arena lot overhaul

By Pat Higgins | Asst. Sports Editor It was a failure to secure federal grant money from the Department of Transportation last September that first threw a hitch in the Lower Hill Redevelopment Project where […]

Pittsburgh PrideFest Downtown
Features

Pittsburgh Pride attracts advocates of LGBT support, visibility

June 14, 2017 The Duquesne Duke Features Comments Off on Pittsburgh Pride attracts advocates of LGBT support, visibility

Zach Landau | A&E Editor This past weekend, much of the nation was alight with Pride, and Pittsburgh did not sit out on the action. The celebrations here started on June 4 with the Ready. […]

Opinions

Chick-fil-A continues to financially support anti-LGBTQ+ organizations

March 28, 2019 The Duquesne Duke Opinions Comments Off on Chick-fil-A continues to financially support anti-LGBTQ+ organizations

03/28/2019 By Ollie Gratzinger | Opinions Editor It turns out that your spicy chicken sandwich still comes with a side of homophobia: In a less-than-shocking report by ThinkProgress, it was revealed that Chick-fil-A has continued […]